Kenya: Chebukati Assures There Is Adequate Security for All IEBC Staff

20 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has assured that adequate security will be provided for all staff during the election period.

Speaking during a press briefing where it was announced that the Voters Register audit was complete, he however urged them to avoid social outings before the elections as this might make them prey to unscrupulous individuals.

"With our means we have a security policy for our staff which is well secured. We encourage our staff to finish work and go home not to go to this social places where they become prey to the night life until after elections," he stated.

In 2017,Chris Msando the election official in charge of computerised voting system was found dead just days before the 8 August elections.

Msando, an electoral commission IT manager, had gone missing before he was found dead.

"As a commission we still aggrieved till today, it was around this time and we still pray," said Chebukati who was the chair of the commission during the polls.

The slain ICT manager, was strangled, revealed a post-mortem examination.

Chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor said: "He died from strangulation and he also had incisions on his right arm, but the rest of the body was intact."

The post-mortem examination at Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi had also been witnessed by a private pathologist and some of Msando's relatives.

The ICT boss went missing and his body was found together with that of 21-year-old Carol Ngumbu at Muguga Forest in Kikuyu.

