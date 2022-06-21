Nigeria: #EkitiDecides2022 - Things Are Getting Better for APC--Buhari

The APC candidate, Biodun Oyebanji, won Saturday's governorship election in Ekiti State.

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the victory of Biodun Oyebanji at Ekiti State election as signs that things are getting better for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Oyebanji, a former Secretary to the Ekiti State Government, polled 187,057 votes to defeat his closest challengers, Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who polled 82,211, and Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 67, 457 votes.

Mr Oyebanji visited the president at the State House on Monday in the company of the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, Governors Kayode Fayemi, Atiku Bagudu, and Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Ekiti, Kebbi, and Jigawa States, respectively.

In a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Mr Buhari commended the APC governors for mobilising support for Mr Oyebanji at the governorship election on Saturday.

"I loved how the APC Governors mobilized and supported you.

"I think the party is very lucky, and things are getting better. I congratulate the Chairman, and I pray you sustain it."

In his speech, Mr Oyebanji promised to be magnanimous in victory, adding that the election was a referendum on the party, "and a clear, positive signal to the election in Osun, and the national one next year. APC is still the party of choice."

Also speaking, Governor Abubakar Badaru, who served as the Chairman of the Campaign Council for Ekiti, said the election has proven that APC is endeared to Nigerians.

"Your unending effort to reposition the party is paying off. If we combine the votes of the candidates that came second and third, our candidate still beat them by a wide margin. APC is being daily endeared to Nigerians. Our gratitude goes to you, Mr President," Mr Badaru said.

Mr Adamu also expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the election.