Rwanda: FIBA World Cup Qualifiers - Rwanda to Face South Sudan in Opener

Rwanda will face South Sudan at the upcoming FIBA World Cup qualifiers due in Kigali.

The three-day tournament will take place at BK Arena from July 1-3 with eight teams from Group A and B vying for six places in the decisive third round of the African qualifiers.

Rwanda are in Group B alongside South Sudan, Cameroon and Tunisia, while Group A consists of Mali, Cape Verde, Uganda and Nigeria.

During the first window of the qualifiers was held in Dakar, Senegal in March, Rwanda finished last in their group after failing to win a single game.

The teams that comprise Group B will be looking to put up strong performances to secure one of the three qualification slots in the group.

Currently, the national team is in Egypt for friendly matches against Uganda, Egypt and Jordan from June 22-24 at the Burj Al Arab Hall in Alexandria.

The top three teams from Groups A, B, C and D will advance to the second round of the African Qualifiers scheduled to start in the fourth window in August 2022.

The teams that finish in the top two places, of Groups E and F in the second round, and the best third-place team, will qualify for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 that will be co-hosted by Indonesia, Japan and Philippines.

Group B

July 1

Rwanda Vs South Sudan

July 2

Rwanda Vs Cameroon

July 3

Rwanda Vs Tunisia