Rwanda: APR FC Coach Challenges Side to Win Peace Cup

WITH the league title in the bag, APR coach Mohamed Adil Errade has switched his attention to the Peace Cup final against AS Kigali on June 26, at Kigali Stadium.

The army side sealed a record third successive league title and the Moroccan coach is keen to add the Peace Cup too.

"We are focused on doing well in the Peace Cup final after winning the league. Winning the league for a third time in a row was a big achievement but it will even be a bigger achievement if we can add another trophy," Adil said.

The army side has won the league and cup double on five occasions in 2006, 2007, 2010, 2011, and 2012. The military side has also won the Peace cup a record seven times.