South Africa: Bus Blockades Strand Soweto Commuters While Electricity and Service Delivery Woes Deepen

analysis

Monday marked another bleak day for Soweto commuters. Disgruntled residents vented their frustration at continued power cuts and service delivery failures by blocking main roads along some Rea Vaya Rapid Bus Transit routes.

Main roads along some Rea Vaya main bus routes were blockaded with stones and debris in Soweto's Pimville, Orlando and Jabulani on Monday morning.

The protest follows meetings in Soweto last week over continuing power cuts and service delivery issues.

Because of safety concerns, Rea Vaya services were suspended in the morning, leaving some of the 45,000 commuters who rely on the bus service stranded.

"I was surprised by it all; luckily I had extra cash to catch a taxi as soon as I learnt that no bus was going to turn up," Nomfundo Mazibuko from Moletsane in Soweto said.

"There was just no point in going to work because I rely on the bus," said Jacob Mabote, a security guard who works in Sandton.

"My work was affected by the bus service cancellation, but as soon as it came to my attention that the communities were protesting over power cuts, I was encouraged. Imagine returning home from work tired, but you cannot even bathe and cook...