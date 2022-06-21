South Africa: An Effective Roll-Out of Renewable Energy Could Have Prevented 2021 Load Shedding and Saved Billions - Report

analysis

A new report released by Meridian Economics has found the power cuts could have been avoided if the grid had an additional 5,000MW or 5GW of generation capacity.

Last year saw the worst record of load shedding implemented by Eskom, with people in South Africa spending over 1,165 hours without power.

Now, a new report by Meridian Economics released this week has found the power cuts could have been avoided if the grid had an additional 5,000MW or 5GW of generation capacity.

Beyond load shedding and its impacts, the authors of the report also say that Eskom could have saved R2.5-billion and spared 13.6 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (Mt CO2-eq) being released into the atmosphere.

The news follows the signing of the first three "landmark" power purchase agreements (PPAs) under the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (RMI4P), and Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe's announced intention to revise the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP2019).

Our Burning Planet reported that Norwegian renewable energy company Scatec entered into a 20-year agreement with Eskom to dispatch 150 MW to the national grid, between 5am and 9.30pm daily.

Meridian's report - Resolving the power crisis Part A: Insights from...