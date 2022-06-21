South Africa: Discovery Bank Hits 1 Million Accounts, Launches Gym and Airport Lounge Benefits

analysis

New products announced this week by Hylton Kallner, the chief executive of Discovery Bank, include Vitality Pay As You Gym, and a partnership with SAA that will see Discovery Bank clients able to access The Lounge at OR Tambo, King Shaka and Cape Town International airports.

Just two years after its official launch, Discovery Bank has hit the 1 million accounts milestone, with more than 450,000 clients, more than R11-billion in deposits and R4.5-billion in credit advances.

Having started life as a medical scheme administrator, Discovery then branched into the insurance market, offering short-term and long-term insurance. In its latest growth spurt, the company spawned Discovery Bank two years ago and, true to form, the latest offering is also well entrenched in the company's "shared value" model.

When the bank launched, the chief executive of Discovery Holdings, Adrian Gore, said research showed that banks tend to compete on three dimensions: fees, interest rates and rewards. Discovery's research at the time showed that the traditional banks tended to compete on fees and rewards while the newer entrants competed on fees and interest rates.

"We initiated a study of over 12,000 customers encompassing 600,000 transactions. We found that fees don't equate to...