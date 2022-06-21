South Africa: The Evolution of State Capture and the Parallels With Sicily Under Mafia Boss Don Bernardo Provenzano

opinion

Under Jacob Zuma, state institutions became a training ground for state employees and groups of individuals to repurpose state agencies and state-owned enterprises. Syndicates within the state agencies began to delegate the authority of the state to external private companies and families.

The period 2007 to 2022 will go down as eventful in the history of South Africa. It is marked by two, possibly three presidents who served incomplete terms and were removed from the top office for two fundamentally different reasons.

In 1986 I wrote an article under the name TB Fulani in The African Communist Number 106 on the effects of the South African economy on workers, in which I pointed out that the rand had tumbled to about 35 cents to a US dollar; the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) had to close for three days; and the Pretoria regime proposed the rescheduling of its debt repayment. This was an era of decline in the socioeconomic situation in apartheid South Africa. However, paradoxically for the oppressed black communities, the collapse of the apartheid economy signalled hope for change.

This was about four years before the unbanning of political organisations and the release of Nelson Mandela and all political...