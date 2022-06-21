South Africa: Mandisa Maya Set to Become SA's First Female Deputy Chief Justice

analysis

The Judicial Service Commission announced on Monday that it would advise the President to appoint Mandisa Maya as Deputy Chief Justice, which would make her the first woman to hold the position.

Justice Mandisa Maya on Monday told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) that writing a judgment in isiXhosa "was about cultural pride ... it was about me writing in my language. I don't see anything wrong with what was done in these cases."

Maya made history by writing the first recorded judgment of a superior court in South Africa in isiXhosa.

In February, Maya was interviewed for the position of Chief Justice and the JSC recommended that she be appointed. However, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Raymond Zondo to the post and nominated Maya as Deputy Chief Justice.

Monday's interview was to determine her suitability for the position.

Maya was grilled by the commissioners about her decision to write the judgment in isiXhosa in a matter where AfriForum took Unisa to court over its new language policy, which discontinued Afrikaans as a language of learning and teaching.

Language matters

Commissioner Monica Leeuw said: "I don't want you to look at it in a subjective way. When you are appointed in...