South Africa: 'I'm No Murderer' - After Home Arrest, Sean Davison Vows to Fight in Desmond Tutu's Honour to Change Assisted Suicide Law

analysis

Speaking publicly for the first time after ending three years of house arrest after being convicted for helping three people to die DignitySA founder Professor Sean Davison said it was time the law changed to recognise compassion - where euthanasia is not confused with murder.

'I have done my time. But I did not commit a crime," said Professor Sean Davison, founder and director of DignitySA which has been lobbying for a change to end-of-life legislation in South Africa.

Speaking on the steps of the Cape Town High Court on Monday, Davison was marking the end of his three-year house arrest sentence, after being convicted in 2019 on three counts of premeditated murder.

"This is no longer about me. This is about the fact that other people will find themselves in the same position that I was in. It is about the fact that other people will find themselves in the same position as the three men I helped to die," he said.

In September 2018, Davison was arrested and charged with the murder of his quadriplegic friend, Dr Anrich Burger.

Burger had first contacted Davison to offer support for DignitySA which Davison had established in 2011 after his return...