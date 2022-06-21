Nigeria: Tinubu's Visit - Sanwo-Olu Orders Probe of Attack On Journalists' Bus

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered an immediate investigation into the attack on a bus conveying journalists covering the arrival of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Lagos on Sunday.

The governor gave the order when he paid an unscheduled visit to the Bagauda Kalto Press Centre in Alausa, Ikeja to show his compassion over the unfortunate incident.

Sanwo-Olu, who was in the company with his Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde and some members of his cabinet, expressed sadness over the incident, saying it was a big shock for such a deadly attack perpetrated on journalists to have taken place.

A statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said that Sanwo-Olu has directed that those involved in the dastardly must be fished out and brought to book, even as he said that the government would pick up the hospital bills of those injured in the incident.

"Lagos State Government condemns the incident. We hold the media in high esteem and the government has always ensured that they have a conducive environment to perform their duties. Nobody or group will be allowed to destroy our cordial relationship with the media. Lagos has no room for hooligans," he said.

Tragedy was averted on Sunday as Sanwo-Olu's press crew was attacked by the hoodlum who were armed with machetes and stones which they hauled at the bus.

The attack was carried out by thugs between Ebute- Ero and Adeniji, Iga- Iduganran axis on Lagos Island, leaving some journalists seriously wounded.

The incident occurred during APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's visit to the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu.