Nigeria: My Sister Was Treated Like an Animal By Her Husband, Osinachi's Sister Alleges

The sister of the late gospel singer, Osinachi, Favour Madu, yesterday told a Federal Capital Territory High Court, that her sister was treated like an animal by her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.

Madu, 44, a data processing officer with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Enugu, testified as a second witness for prosecution in the alleged culpable homicide case brought against Nwachukwu by the Attorney-general's office.

When Madu was asked by the prosecution counsel, Aderonke Imana what happened that she wanted justice, she said: "Her husband never treated her well. He treated her like an animal, beats her anyhow, never made her happy and never allowed her to associate with her family.

Madu in addition also told the court that her sister got married in 2008 and had four children.

She said the oldest was 12 while the last girl was 7.

The witness further stated that, they referred to Nwachukwu as 'Manager' because he had control of everything including her money, and the fear she had of him, made her not to relate well with her family.

" There was a time she went for ministration and when she asked for stage fee, she was told that N2 million had been paid into her husband's account.

"He was responsible for booking events, collect money and only tells her to go and minister without giving pocket money.

"When my father was ill, he wanted to come to Abuja for treatment but the defendant refused and he eventually died.

"While traveling for our father's burial, the defendant slapped her because she complained of how rough he was driving.

"My sister developed ulcer as a result of starvation because Nwachukwu never provided for his family.

"She was the provider for the family. My sister owns the house they lived in.

"He drove her out of the house with the their last baby under the rain and it was her first son that sneaked a wrapper to cover the baby,"Madu said

During cross examination of the witness by the defence counsel, I A Aliyu, asked how she became aware of the occurrences, since she was in Enugu.

She said her deceased sister told her on the phone.

Aliyu equally asked the witness if the family expected to benefit from her late sister's finances, she answered in the affirmative.

When she was asked if she asked what led to her sister's death at the hospital, she said the defendant prevented the deceased's twin sister and her brother who were in the hospital from asking the doctors.

The Judge, Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme, discharged the witness and adjourned the matter until Tuesday, for continuation of hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reported that in yesterday's proceeding, other family members of the deceased singer, Osinachi, were in court.

Her two children, mother, brother and twin sister were also in court.

The defendant was arraigned on June 3 and was remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre after he pleaded not guilty to the alleged homicide charge filed against him by the Attorney -General of the Federation.

He was therefore remanded pending the hearing and determination of the

23-count charge bordering on domestic violence and homicide instituted against him.

Nwachukwu was arrested by the Nigeria Police after his wife died on April 8 following wide spread allegations by their children, family and colleagues that

According to the charge, the crime he allegedly committed contravenes Sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, (ACJA) 2015, Section 221 of the Penal Code and the Violence Against Person's Prohibition Act (VAPP) 2015.

The charge read in part: "That you Peter Nwachukwu, 56, male, on the April 8 at Aco Estate, opposite Police Station, Lugbe, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this court, did commit an offence to with: culpable homicide punishable with death in that you caused the death of Osinachi N.

"This was caused by your various acts of violence and aggravated assault with the knowledge that her death would be the probable consequence of your act.

"Particulars of offence: That you, Peter Nwachukwu, male, sometime between Nov. 14, 2009 and April 2022 at Aco Estate, opposite Police Station, Lugbe, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this court, did commit an offence to wit: emotional, verbal and psychological abuse on Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu (deceased).

"This was caused by humiliating her and making utterances like 'you are smelling,' 'you are mad,' to her in the presence of her music crew members."

The statement of offence bordered on emotional, verbal and psychological abuse contrary to Section 14(1) of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

The late gospel singer was popularly known for her song "Ekwueme".