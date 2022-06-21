Nigeria: No Lagosian Has Gone So Far Despite Contributing to Nation's Development - Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said no Lagos indigene has had the opportunity to become President of Nigeria, despite the contribution of the state to national stability and progress.

Tinubu, who recalled that his victory at the party's presidential primary on June 8, at the Eagles Square, Abuja, did not come easy, saying he not fought a hard battle to clinch the ticket, but battled gang-up against him.

Speaking at the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu said, the former Lagos State governor, said, "The highest position attained by any Lagosian in national leadership is the position of Chief Judge of the Federation.

"I took up the fight to break this jinx. The battle to secure the APC ticket was hard. When I was almost fed up, I resorted to prayers. I also poured out my mind when I felt there was a gang-up against my person. Thank God that I have brought home the presidential ticket.

"The task ahead is to galvanise our people to get their voters' cards and vote to enable us realise this ambition. Getting our people to vote is the most important task for all of us. We need to take this message to our people across communities and sensitise them on the need to vote in the general election."

Akiolu, who was elated at the victory, described Tinubu as his "stubborn son" and said it was time for political leaders in the Southwest region to close ranks and work for his victory in the 2023 presidential election, saying politicians in the region must complement the massive support received byTinubu across the country.

His words: "Your emergence as the presidential candidate of your party is the beginning of another journey in your political career. All Yoruba ancestors shall be with you on this journey to make our fatherland a better place."

Tinubu left the palace to his house on Bourdillon Road in Ikoyi, where the APC governors, led by the chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Atiku Bagudu, were waiting to receive him.

Other dignitaries, who received Tinubu at his Bourdillon home included Jigawa State Governor, Muhammed Abubakar Badaru; Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule; Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni; Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; and former Governor Gbenga Daniel, among others.

Tinubu, who returned to Lagos for the first time after clinching the APC presidential ticket, arrived in company with notable APC leaders.

Various groups of artisans, women, and youth joined thousands of APC faithful in Lagos to welcome Tinubu back to his base, even as there were various cultural troupes and musical bands, entertaining the massive crowd.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, with his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, received Tinubu and his entourage.