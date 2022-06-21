Malawi: Chimwendo Banda Says National Youth Service Will Address Rising Unemployment Challenges Among Youths

The Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Richard Williams Chimwendo Banda, has disclosed that the Nation Youth Service (NYS) programme will be critical to the country's efforts to deal with the rising unemployment among the youths.

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera recently approved an allocation of K3.5 billion towards the programme, which is specifically designed for Malawian youth to uplift their economic welfare.

Chimwendo Banda told Nyasa Times on Saturday that NYS is in line with the job creation drive as advocated by Tonse Alliance-led administration.

"As an empowerment program the National Youth Service initiative will go a long way in addressing the problem of unemployment that has been there in the country. The NYS is in line with President Chakwera's commitment to job creation," said Chimwendo Banda.

The NYS programme, which officially rolls out in July this year, seeks to train youths in all the 193 constituencies in agribusiness and other disciplines. The initiative is tailored to empower the youth financially through the knowledge acquired through the program.

After getting the training, the trained youths will be given a start-up capital in the areas of their specialization. Malawi population is largely the youth with 80 percent of its population aged below 35 years and with a median age of 17.