Malawi: Mvula Says Chakwera Private Sector Lab Is Game Changer

Renowned political and social commentator Humphrey Mvula has described President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera's launch of the Private Sector Lab on Friday in Lilongwe as an economic game changer.

Mvula said the Labs would enhance business development in the country.

He said this has come at a right time when the economy is on sick bed and the government needs the private sector, as the engine of the economy, to brain storm on how best to turn around the economy battered hugely by covid-19 pandemic, war in Ukraine and unmanageable debt taken during the Democratic Progressive Party era.

Speaking at the launch of the Labs, Dr Chakwera said Malawi's economy has been sick for a long time and now it's time to take tough measures that will heal the economy.

"Malawi needs to face the real pain of rebuilding the economy and be resilient to expanding the private sector that operates on productivity. Malawi should have the desire to produce valuable products that can be exported," said the Malawi leader.

Dr Chakwera emphasised that Malawi needs to create a private sector that thrives without bribing anyone to do business.

While urging all the sectors to take part in the rebuilding of Malawi's economy, the President singled out agriculture as one of the key sectors that need to be unlocked and expanded as it is an already known economic backbone for Malawi.

He then retaliated that industrialisation is a top priority for the Tonse Government and it is expected that the lab will implement changes necessary for private sector development.

Speaking earlier, Chairperson for the Malawi Confederation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Lekani Katandula, said the chamber welcomes the arrangement to incorporate the private sector.

Katandula acknowledged the willingness of the government to give the private sector the chance to interact with different government agencies that are vital to business development.

He then lauded the government for devaluing the Kwacha which he said is a call for fewer imports into the country and a positive bearing for exports.

Over 140 local and foreign companies have registered for the private sector labs.

The Labs facilitate a platform for a new chapter of public-private collaboration in economic development.