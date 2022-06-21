Namibia: Cenored to Electrify Otjiwarongo's Ombili Settlement

CENTRAL and northern electricity distributor (Cenored) is electrifying 192 houses in the Ombili informal settlement at Otjiwarongo.

The electrification, which is being done under the Ombili phases one to five peri-urban electrification programme, has been extended to phases six and seven. One hundred and ninety-two households will benefit under phase six and another 100 under phase seven.

During the ground-breaking ceremony on Tuesday, Cenored chief executive officer Robert Kahimise said the company is committed to developing infrastructure in informal settlements.

"Covid-19 continues to negatively impact our business performance and strategy execution. What you are seeing today was supposed to be done two years ago. We made losses for the year ending 2021 and now we have turned it around and we made a profit," said Kahimise, adding that any profit made this year will be used to electrify more houses.

Kahimise said Cenored will find ways to continue serving the community such as connecting electricity at no cost or at subsidized rates. Previously, residents had to pay N$2 000 for electricity connection.

Juliana Kampungu, a beneficiary, said the residents of Ombili can now say "wash and wear is history".

"We will iron and wear our clothing now. Our children will be able to study at night and gender-based violence will also decrease," said Kampungu.

Since 2013, Cenored has spent N$9 million to electrify 800 households at Otjiwarongo.