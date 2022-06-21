Uganda: Works Ministry Finalizes Country's First Maritime, Aviation Search and Rescue Plan

The Woks and Transport Minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala has said that past accidents on water and air have taught government a lesson leading to the establishment of a national aviation and maritime search and rescue plan.

Speaking during the inauguration of the first maritime, aviation search and rescue committee in Entebbe, Gen Katumba said past incidents like the November 2018 MV Templar boat accident in Lake Victoria which killed 33 people and a recent emergency landing by a Soroti Flying School student in a swamp saw mainly members of the public involved in the search and rescue missions, other than a government body lead the operations.

"While we appreciate such efforts in providing search and rescue services, these have been majorly adhoc and as a country and member state of ICAO and IMO, Uganda has obligations to formulate a national search and rescue plan for coordinating search and rescue activities to meet domestic needs and international commitments. Therefore, my ministry has prepared a National Aeronautical and Maritime Search and Rescue Plan which will be used as a practical tool for search and rescue operations in Uganda," Gen Katumba said.

The Works Minister noted that the plan will lead to the establishment of a national entity to provide search and rescue services on 24-hour basis to ensure that assistance is rendered to persons in distress.

To this he noted that the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority has a 24/7 search and rescue operation whereas the ministry through the Maritime Administration Department has a maritime rescue call centre at the Fisheries Training Institute (FTI) to receive distress toll free calls using 110 code.

Gen Katumba said the plan will also designate search and rescue unit with construction works for nine search and rescue centres planned to commence in the next quarter whereas the plan will help in coordinating search and rescue operations with government ministries, departments and the neighboring states in the region.

"I am happy that the National Search and Rescue Plan which has been prepared has addressed the concern of inter-governmental coordination and team work at all levels. It provides for effective use of all available resources, mutual assistance and most importantly, establishment of the Aeronautical and Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Committee which we are inaugurating today," he said.

Gen Katumba noted that the committee will be responsible for advising the Minister of Works and Transport on policy matters required to achieve an efficient aeronautical and maritime search and rescue organization but also coordination of efforts of the relevant ministries, departments and agencies and pooling of resources for search and rescue operations.

The rescue coordination committee he said will have a steering committee chaired by the Works Ministry Permanent Secretary and a technical committee chaired by the director of transport in the ministry.

"I am confident that the Aeronautical and Maritime Search and Rescue coordination committee we are inaugurating today has the necessary competency and expertise to ensure an efficient aeronautical and maritime search and rescue organization and save the lives of our people," he said.

Gen Katumba assured the committee that his ministry will always be ready to offer them the necessary support.