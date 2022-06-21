Somalia: Acting FM Receives the Credentials of the New UNICEF Representative to Somalia

The Acting Foreign Minister and State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Balal Mohamed Osman, received on Sunday in his office at the Ministry the credentials of the new representative of the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in the Federal Republic of Somalia, Ms. Wafaa ElFadil Saeed Abdelatef.

During the reception, they discussed a number of important common topics, including promoting fruitful collaboration and strengthening the strong partnership with the United Nations and its specialized agencies to achieve the desired goals with effective meaning in common interests.