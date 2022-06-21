Somalia: Acting FM Receives the Credentials of the New UNICEF Representative to Somalia

20 June 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Acting Foreign Minister and State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Balal Mohamed Osman, received on Sunday in his office at the Ministry the credentials of the new representative of the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in the Federal Republic of Somalia, Ms. Wafaa ElFadil Saeed Abdelatef.

During the reception, they discussed a number of important common topics, including promoting fruitful collaboration and strengthening the strong partnership with the United Nations and its specialized agencies to achieve the desired goals with effective meaning in common interests.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X