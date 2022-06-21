Sudan: Hemeti Attends Tribal Reconciliation and Asserts RSF Role On Sudan Stage

El Geneina — Sudan's Vice President of the Sovereignty Council and Commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', visited El Geneina in West Darfur on Saturday, to attend the reconciliation agreement between the Rezeigat and Misseriya tribes, as well as review the overall situation in Darfur.

Masar Abdelrahman Aseel, the signatory on behalf of the Rezeigat tribe, stated that both sides had settled "their differences in good faith", and that it was "all possible due to the RSF's efforts".

Following the reconciliation, 'Hemeti' declared that peace should be ensured through "deterrence and the extension of the prestige of the state". The RSF commander also added that he would like to mediate the disputes between the Rezeigat and the Massalit.

The reconciliation agreement's signing was attended by the members of the Sovereignty Council, El Hadi Idris and El Taher Hajar, the Governor of Darfur Region, Minni Arko Minawi, the Wali of West Darfur State, Khamis Abdalla Abbakar, and the Sultan of Massalit, Saad Abdulrahman Bahr Eldin.

Rapid Support Forces presence in Darfur

Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti' declared that Darfur's security apparatuses be used "to enforce the rule of law and bring all outlaws and criminals to account".

The Vice President addressed the Rapid Support Forces sector in El Geneina, saying that "the RSF are national in formation and establishment" and includes "people from all states and tribes in Sudan".

Hemeti: 'The Rapid Support Forces made a significant and effective contribution to the fight against drugs, illegal immigration, and human trafficking'

In regard to the RSF's discipline, 'Hemeti' stated that "they operate according to the law", and there isn't any amnesty afforded for offenders within the RSF. The junta leader added that there were a number of occasions where RSF members who committed violations were handed over to the authorities.

He finished his address by renewing his call the displaced people in Darfur to return to their villages of origin. He also called on national and international organisations to assist the displaced in returning, as their visit aims to "resolve all conflicts and problems in West Darfur".