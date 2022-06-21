Somalia: Drought Envoy Visits IDPs in Dolow Near Kenyan Border

20 June 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A delegation led by the Special envoy for the drought response at the presidency Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame, arrived in Dolow District in Gedo Region.

Gedo Regional Administration, Dolow District Security Commander, Jubaland Minister of Interior, and various sections of the community welcomed the delegation at the airport.

The envoy and his entourage, including UN officials, have visited IDP camps housing large numbers of families who have recently been displaced by the droughts.

Warsame has previously visited IDP camps in Bulo-Burde district in Hiran region.

