Khartoum — A fire erupted at El Mawadah Hospital in Khartoum on Sunday, engulfing the first floor and triggering multiple cases of severe smoke inhalation among patients and staff.

Eyewitnesses stated that volunteers evacuated patients and inpatients in intensive care to a nearby destination.

Sources reported the fire was caused by someone burning waste near the hospital's generator, subsequently spreading to the generator and eventually the first floor of the hospital.