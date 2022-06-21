Eritrea: National in Various Countries Commemorate Martyrs Day

20 June 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 20 June 2022- Eritrean nationals residing in the Republic of Sudan, Ethiopia, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Israel, Kenya, Austria and Qatar enthusiastically commemorated 20 June, Martyrs Day.

At a candle vigil in memory of Eritrean Martyrs conducted in Sudan, Mr. Isa Ahmed Isa, Eritrean Ambassador to Sudan, indicating that Martyrs Day is a day in which Eritreans renew their pledge to implement the martyrs trust, said that supporting martyrs families is the responsibility of every citizen.

Ambassador Isa Ahmed noted that the 41 nationals that assumed the responsibility of supporting families of martyrs attests to the commitment of the Eritrean people to support families of martyrs.

Martyrs Day was also commemorated with a candle vigil in Ethiopia at the Eritrean Embassy compound in Addis Ababa on 19 June.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Biniam Berhe, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, indicated that supporting families of martyrs is the responsibility of every citizen, and called on nationals in Ethiopia to take initiative to support families of martyrs.

Likewise, nationals in Jeddah and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, commemorated Martyrs Day with patriotic zeal on 19 June.

At the event in Jeddah, Mr. Mohammed-Ali Mohammed Seid, head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, said that the colorful commemoration of Martyrs Day attests to the respect and honor the Eritrean people have towards their martyrs.

At the occasion, a number of nationals pledged to take responsibility of supporting 91 families of martyrs.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X