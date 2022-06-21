Eritrea: Martyrs Day Commemorated With Patriotic Zeal

Asmara, 20 June 2022- Martyrs Day, 20 June, was commemorated across the country and by Diaspora Eritreans with patriotic zeal.

At a ceremony with limited participation, Presidents Isaias Afwerki, in the morning hours of today, laid wreath at the Asmara Martyrs Cemetery.

At 1 o'clock in the afternoon hours, the Eritrean people led by the National Radio and Eritrean Television conducted one minute silence in memory of Eritrean Martyrs.

Likewise, yesterday, 19 June candle vigil in memory of Eritrean Martyrs was conducted across the country respecting the guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.