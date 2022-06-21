Eritrea: Martyrs Day Commemorated With Patriotic Zeal

20 June 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 20 June 2022- Martyrs Day, 20 June, was commemorated across the country and by Diaspora Eritreans with patriotic zeal.

At a ceremony with limited participation, Presidents Isaias Afwerki, in the morning hours of today, laid wreath at the Asmara Martyrs Cemetery.

At 1 o'clock in the afternoon hours, the Eritrean people led by the National Radio and Eritrean Television conducted one minute silence in memory of Eritrean Martyrs.

Likewise, yesterday, 19 June candle vigil in memory of Eritrean Martyrs was conducted across the country respecting the guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X