Liberia: Sen. Snowe - Senate Committee Clears Ruth Collins

The Senate Committee on Public Works has unanimously cleared Public Work Minister-designate, Dr. Ruth C. Collins, as Minister proper.

The committee's decision is pending the approval of the Plenary of the Liberian Senate through the office of President Pro-Tempore, Senator Albert T. Chie.

Bomi County Senator and Chair on Public Works at the Liberian Senate made the disclosure in an interview with this paper at the weekend.

He said the decision by the committee was triggered by the numerous developmental works that Dr. Collins and her team continue to do at the Ministry of Public Works.

Snowe said Minister Collins has made the Ministry vibrant since the death of her predecessor in terms of road connectivity and infrastructural development across the country.

According to him, he has been following up on Madam Collins' works since he was appointed chair on the Public Works Committee like any other lawmaker.

The Bomi County Senator said he has seen her capacity and her willingness to learn.

"Like I said, the committee has voted, but it's still subject to plenary decision," he said.

He noted that the plenary is the highest decision-making body, but at least at the level of the Committee, it has passed on it sincerely.

"I am very confident that she will make good minister amidst [all] of the challenges, financial difficulties and I am confident on that," Snowe continued.

He detailed that Dr. Collins was the only nominee that everyone participated in her hearing because it was an open process.

"However, providing the necessary oversight, we will work closely with her ministry till she succeeds," Senator Snowe vowed.

Senator Snowe further indicated that, since Madam Collins left the Senate during the first hearing, they have had communication with her and all of the additional documents requested by members of the Senate.

He said it's the knowledge of the Senate to make sure that Madam Collins is confirmed as soon as possible because the Committee has reported to the Senate, voted on the nominee and it's subject to the plenary's decision.

For her part, Dr. Ruth C. Collins expressed excitement and joy over the statement from the Bomi County lawmaker.

She said she is excited and grateful to God and her colleagues for the history-making process.

"Today is a very great day, and I am excited and grateful to the President of the Republic of Liberia Dr. George Weah for the opportunity given me to contribute to my country through this unique pubic medium to serve," she said.

Explaining her vision for the Public Works Ministry, Madam Collins noted that she will make sure that the capacity of young professional Liberians is built.

She said with knowledge, the people can do more and better and what she is doing is just the little.

"If am confirmed by the Senate as we are hearing, we will work with the same Senate and the lower house so that when the budget is provided, we will make sure we do what we can do for the plans and visions we submitted to the Ministry of Finance to enable us achieve our dream," she said.