Liberia: Rejuvenated Cummings Crisscrosses Liberia

Gets rousing welcome in Goghen, Bomi County

The Political Leader of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander B. Cummings' political ambition appears to have been rejuvenated since government dropped criminal charges against him weeks ago.

Following his visit to Kakata, Margibi County a fortnight ago, hundreds of supporters, rural dwellers, backed by cultural masked dancers and auxiliary groups in Goghen Clan, Clay District, Bomi County, over the weekend, greeted him with a rousing and warm welcome into the Clan.

Goghen Town has an estimated voting population of over 2,000 and they are predominantly Muslims. The Clan is located about 25 miles off the Bomi highway.

The visit to Goghen Town is said to be a furtherance of the ANC Political Leader's community engagement leading to 2023 Presidential and General Elections in Liberia.

At a special program, the chiefs, elders, women, and youth groups in separate statements, expressed support and pledged to work with the ANC in Bomi County to ensure Mr. Cummings victory in the 2023 Presidential elections.

A local agriculture group, the World Foundation International (WFI), comprising an estimated 3,500 farmers based in Goghen, snatched and presented a certificate of honor to Mr. Cummings, designating him as "WFI Farmers' Ambassador." They pledged their support and commitment to the ANC in 2023 elections. Statements of support from local groups, elders and chiefs pointed to Mr. Cummings enviable international record and excellent leadership style exhibited, which they said are the leadership qualities needed to institute real change in Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In remarks, the ANC Political Leader, Mr. Cummings, expressed gratitude to the people of Goghen Clan for the warm welcome and statements of support and solidarity for his presidency in 2023.

He spoke of the country's rich and vast natural resources and the sharp contrast in the deplorable living conditions of the masses.

Cummings blamed the massive suffering and terrible living conditions of the people, especially in rural Liberia, for the high level of stealing by and incompetence of public officials in President George Weah's administration.

He assured Liberians that with a Cummings Presidency, corruption will be arrested, and Liberians will experience unprecedented improvement in their living conditions, by attracting foreign direct investments and creation of jobs and opportunities.

He made a clarion to all well-meaning Liberians including men, women and youth groups for their support to vote out President Weah, considered the head of the most corrupt and inept administration ever in the Liberian history.

The visit was characterized by masked cultural dancing by both the Sande and Poro societies and was attended by rural dwellers from nearby towns and villages in Clay District, Bomi County.