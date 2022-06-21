Ghana: Azamati Grabs Diamond League 100m Gold

Ghanaian sprinter, Benjamin Azamati won gold in the men's 100m race at the Diamond League held in Paris, France on Saturday.

The former University of Ghana student won the race with a time of 10.25s, finishing ahead of Mouhamadou Fall and Jimmy Vicaut, both from France to win the $10,000 cash prize.

Fellow Ghanaian sprinter, Sean Safo-Antwi also finished sixth with a time of 10.45s.

Azamati earlier finished fourth with a time of 10.45s in the Wanda Diamond League in Oslo, Norway few days ago and was determined to improve his time.

Based in the United States, Azamati will also compete in the 200m race, alongside reigning Olympic champion, Andre de Grasse.

The race was part of his preparations for the World Athletics Championships and the Commonwealth Games to be held in the UK from July-August 2022.

Azamati and Sarfo-Antwi also competed for Ghana during the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.