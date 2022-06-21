Liberia: ULCHS, Bridge-U - Liberia Launch Ctli This Week

The University of Liberia College of Health Sciences (ULCHS), in partnership with the USAID-funded BRIDGE-U: Liberia project, is expected to officially launch its Center for Teaching, Learning, and Innovation (CTLI) with a series of events on June 21-23, 2022, at the campus.

The University of Liberia College of Health Sciences Center for Teaching, Learning, and Innovation is currently funded through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Bringing Research to Impact for Development and Global Engagement - Utilization funded BRIDGE-U: Applying Research for a Healthy Liberia Project (BRIDGE-U: Liberia).

BRIDGE-U: Liberia is based at the University of Liberia College of Health Sciences. It is a five-year program aimed at advancing Liberia's national development goals in health and health sciences education through research utilization, investments in the health sciences academic pathway, inter-professional training at all levels of the health sector, entrepreneurial innovation, and experiential learning.

According to a release issued June 19, 2022, by the University of Liberia UL College of Health Sciences, Congo the CTLI, a public-private academic hub for research utilization, inter-professional training, innovation, and knowledge generation in Liberia will deliver faculty development programming; Camp xSEL, an annual science camp for secondary school students; research on utilizing evidence in the health sciences.

The release noted that the Experiential Learning and Assessment Lab (ELAB), a clinical simulation center at John F. Kennedy Medical Center; an evidence-based decision-making course for current policymakers; and innovation and entrepreneurship trainings, mentorship, and venture incubation. ULCHS will host the grand opening of CTLI on June 21, 2022.

This event will introduce the Center's programming and feature spotlight presentations on teaching, learning, and innovation through research as well as a panel discussion by key stakeholders.

The panelists will examine challenges to and opportunities for a localized approach to research utilization in Liberia in the realms of policy, public health, clinical care, teaching, and learning.

Panelists will include Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah, Minister of Health; Ms. Jane MaCauley, Director General, National Public Health Institute of Liberia; Commander Dr. Rachel Idowu, Country Director, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and Dr. Kristina Talbert-Slagle, Assistant Professor/PI, Yale University/BRIDGE-U: Liberia. Dr. Bernice T. Dahn, the UL Vice President for Health Sciences and co-PI of the BRIDGE-U: Liberia award will moderate the discussion.

Additionally, ULCHS will host a Health Innovation and Entrepreneurship Seminar on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, connecting health sciences researchers, faculty, and students with businesspeople passionate about economic growth and social impact in the health sector.

The launch will close with a preview of the Experiential Learning and Assessment Lab (ELAB) clinical simulation space at The John F. Kennedy (JFK) Medical Center on Thursday, June 23, 2022. This series of activities will bring together faculty and students; doctors, nurses, and other clinicians; policymakers; international and local health organizations; public and private medical facilities administrators; entrepreneurs and innovators, amongst others.

University of Liberia College of Health Sciences in collaboration with the United States-based Yale University and Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) as well as Consortium for Improving Medicine with Innovation and Technology (CIMIT) and iLab Liberia are the implementors of the BRIDGE-U: Liberia project. The public is invited to join all three of the CTLI launch events virtually via a live stream. Please check UL's social media pages for the links. Anyone interested in learning more about ULCHS or CTLI should visit chs.ul.edu.lr