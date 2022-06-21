Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Embarks On Talent Hunt, Launches MTN Y'ello Star Season 2 Online Application

Liberia's leading GSM company LoneStar Cell MTN with sponsorship from SMS Liberia over the weekend officially launched an application process for the LoneStar Cell MTN Y'ello Star Season 2.

The talent hunt is meant to develop, explore and unleash the hidden potentials of Liberian youths across the country through musical art and entertainment.

The elaborate program held at the Ocean Green in Sinkor was graced by young people on 17 June 2022. It was launched under the theme: LoneStar Cell MTN Y'ello Star "Bigger and Better.

It brought together partners, lovers of the Liberian Music Industry and officials of LoneStar Cell MTN.

The MTN Y'ello Star Season 2 Media launch kicked off the application process for interested young Liberians who want to participate in the next process by uploading their videos on the social media pages of LoneStar Cell MTN.

Videos can be uploaded with a brief self-introduction and singing of a song well known and controlled by them within the space of one minute thirty seconds.

LoneStar Cell MTN y'ello star is a talent hunt initiative that was birthed by the company sometime last year as a means of identifying and unleashing the hidden and untapped potentials of grass-root Liberian singers, rappers and musicians.

The program when established had its first ceremony at the renamed Ellen Johnson Ministerial Complex after several months of growing young and qualified Liberians who were accepted by the judges.

Ms. Candance Cooper emerged as its first winner, thereby paving the way for others.

Giving an overview of the lunch of the MTN Y'ello Star Media lunch project, LoneStar Cell MTN Communication Manager Ms. Abigail Nafeadalai said the first stage to be accepted into the program is for the interested contestants to do a short video of themselves.

The videos are to be sent to LoneStar Cell Liberia MYTN social media pages, including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp, and TikTok, among others.

Further, participants are to tag @lonestarcell-mtn and use the hashtag #yelloowstarlib.

The winner will get prizes that include a brand new SUV, or jeep, 1.5 million Liberian dollars record deal, three hundred thousand cash prize, and a slot to perform at the Liberia Music Union (LMA) in November.

The prizes also include one hundred GB data over a year and six months of free gasoline for the winner.

According to Madam Nafeadalai , the loading of the video starts 17 June 2022 and ends 4 July 2022.

The Lonestar Cell MTN Communication Manager said the process is for all Liberians in every county. However, she said they will be doing the first in-person physical audition for Grand Bassa, Margabi, Cape Mount, Bomi, and Gbarpolu Counties in Montserrado County after the online application selection.

She said the last area will be in Nimba County and it will bring contestants from Lofa, Bong, Maryland, River Gee, and Grand Kru Counties, among others.

Also speaking, LoneStar Cell MTN Product and Service Manager, Adebayo Oyeyipo disclosed that LoneStar Cell MTN has recognized that Liberia is a very blessed and gifted country with good talents and potentials in its youthful population.

According to him, one of the ways to connect with this youthful population is to invest in young people's potential, and LoneStar Cell MTN is very committed to ensuring that it does everything possible to put the interest of the youth above.