Rwanda: Tennis - Rwanda to Host 2022 Davis Cup Qualifiers

Rwanda has been selected by the International Tennis Federation as the host country for the 2022 Davis Cup Africa zone five qualifiers.

The country has been paired against Angola, Botswana, Congo Brazzaville, DR Congo, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo and Uganda in the prestigious tennis qualifiers for the African zone five.

The qualifiers will take place at the Ecology Tennis Club in Kigali from July 4 to July 5 and Rwanda will be aiming to win it.

Rwanda has competed in the Davis Cup from 2001 to 2011 and also made an appearance in 2013 and 2017.

Eric Hagenimana, Alain Hakizimana and Jean-Claude Gasigwa are the best players Rwanda has ever produced in relation to the Davis Cup.