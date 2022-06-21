Rwanda: Corporate Moves - Muhire Appointed Lipa Later Country Manager

Louis Antoine Muhire has been appointed the new Country Manager of Lipa Later Rwanda. Lipa Later is a buy now, pay later platform that allows retailers to sell goods and services to consumers in affordable monthly installments. It currently operates in Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Nigeria. He previously worked at the Ministry of Trade and Industry as the Head of Made in Rwanda Secretariat.

The fintech entrepreneur also served as CEO of the Rwanda Cooperation Initiative until 2020 and he is also a board member of the Rwanda Information Society Authority (RISA).

Before public service, Muhire founded and led a financial technology firm, Mergims, which served to facilitate diaspora remittances to African countries.

Eric Muli, the Co-Founder and CEO of Lipa Later said, "We are very excited to have Louis take over as country manager in Rwanda and it is part of our commitment to grow and double our presence in the existing markets, even as we open in three to five new markets in Africa."

In January, Lipa Later raised US$12 million from a consortium of investors to help it increase coverage in existing markets and expand into new ones.

The company's proprietary credit-scoring and machine learning system enable a consumer to sign up and get a credit limit in seconds, without the need for bulky documentation and a lengthy approval process.