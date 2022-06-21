Liberia: LACC Investigation Links Several Officials to Corruption, Conflict of Interest

Monrovia — The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has advanced several investigative reports to the Ministry of Justice (MOJ), calling for the prosecution of several high-profile government officials and local vendors for alleged acts of corruption, raising eyebrows that the move is only intended to showcase a professed effort being applied by the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) led-government to fight the menace ahead of the 2023 general and presidential elections in the country.

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) was established by an Act of Legislature on August 28, 2008 with the mandate to investigate and prosecute acts of corruption, as well as educate the public about the ills of corruption and the benefits of its eradication.

The officials which have been linked to the alleged acts of corruption include the Ministers of Agriculture Jeannie M. Cooper, Mr. Bob Fassa, Project Accountant/KOAFEC-MOA, Ansu Metzger, Joseph Toll Hinneh, and Theoway Nyema of the STAR-P/MOA, and Assistant Minister Earnest J. Clark and Mr. Randolph Kolleh, Director of Sectorial Coordination/MOA, Zubin Cooper Consultant on the National Agriculture Fair (NAF) Program, Francis Wreh, Wilmot Smith, Lawrence George, and Dominic Paye, Germue Gbawoquiya, Emmentry Kpoeh, Director General, Deputy Director General for Information & Coordination, Deputy Director General for Administration, and Controller and Deputy Census Coordinator of LISGIS.

Others are: Moseray Momoh, Deputy Director for Administration at the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), Mohammed Konneh, Ayouba Sesay and Ansu Konneh, Managers of Sesay Brothers Business Center Inc, Miatta K.K. Cojolo, former Executive Director, Ernree Bee Neeplo, former Program Manager, Ernest Vobah, former Finance and Administrative Manager, William Gibson, former HR Officer and Peter Collins, Board Vice Chairperson of the Planned Parenthood Association of Liberia (PPAL).

In a statement released in Monrovia over the week end, the commission pointed out that it carried out series of intelligence operations at the Ministry of Agriculture following reports of corruption.

It noted that following these operations, the LACC immediately commenced corruption investigation.

The commission disclosed that the basis of the investigation was to ascertain whether all legal requirements were satisfied in the award of government contracts to different companies including Fabrar and whether the Korean Value Chain project was properly managed by authorities at the ministry.

In its findings, the commission disclosed that on the contract with Fabrar, Madam Cooper, in the discharge of her duties as Minister of Agriculture, knowingly awarding a contract valued at USD180,000.00 for the supply of 200 metric tons of 25 kg bags of rice to Fabrar Liberia, Inc.; a company in which she has vested interest and for which she is also a Beneficial Owner.

It emphasized that Minister Cooper illegally relieved Mr. Raymond Ogunti as Director of the PMU/MOA (who had an existing two (2) year valid contract) without justifiable reasons and thus taking a unilateral decision in replacing him with Mr. Ansu Konneh against the expressed advised by the donor partners, including the World Bank, African Development Bank (AfDB) and the IFAD.

According to the LACC, Minister Cooper, after executing the task, unilaterally awarding a contract to her relative Zubin Cooper as Consultant on the National Agriculture Fair (NAF) Program.

The commission maintained that Minister Cooper "knowingly providing false and misleading information to the Investigation that the second account opened at the LBDI was as a result of the first account opened at Ecobank being inconsistent with the PFM Law by not referring to the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP); knowing that her actual reason for taking such decision was to get rid of the names of Precious Tetteh, Deputy Minister for Administration, and Mr. H. Nyounkpao Funnebo, Comptroller at the Ministry of Agriculture, and to be replaced with names of her chosen.

The commission indicated that Minister Cooper and Mr. Bob Fassa, Project Accountant/KOAFEC-MOA knowingly and willfully expended the total of US$ 18,000.00 (US$ 2,000 + US$16,000) paid to both Curtis Jackson and Asatu Shannon under the pretext of services provided by them; and thus failing to provide any evidence of performance to account for or justify the expenditure of said amounts.

The anti-graft body added that Ansu Metzger, Joseph Toll Hinneh, and Theoway Nyema of the STAR-P/MOA, and Assistant Minister Earnest J. Clark and Mr. Randolph Kolleh, Director of Sectorial Coordination/MOA, Gro Green knew fully well that the 500 pieces of Wheelbarrows under the CERC Project were paid for and never delivered; but misrepresented the facts as though the wheelbarrows were delivered and distributed.

As a result of the alleged commission of the above mentioned acts, the commission recommended that Minister Cooper and the others involved should be charged and prosecuted in keeping with Section 1.3.6 (Conflict of Interest) of the National Code of Conduct for all Public Officials and Employees of the Government of Liberia and Subchapter E (Abuse of Office), Section 12.72 (Speculating or Wagering on official action of information), and Section 12.70 (Official Oppression), Subchapter B. (Perjury and Other Falsification in Official Matters), Section 12.30 (Perjury); and Section 12.31 (False Statements) Subchapter D. (Theft and Related Offenses), Section 15.56 (Misapplication of Entrusted Property) of the Penal Law of Liberia, Subchapter F. (Economic Sabotage), Section 15.80(c) (Fraud on the internal revenue of Liberia), Subchapter F. (Economic Sabotage), Section 15.81 (Misused of Public Money, Property or Record), Subchapter F. (Economic Sabotage), Section 15.82 (Theft and/or Ill-legal Disbursement and Expenditure of Public Money), Section 10.4 (Criminal Conspiracy), Subchapter D. (Theft and Related Offenses), Section 15.56 (Misapplication of Entrusted Property) of the Penal Law of Liberia.

LISGIS

In March of this year, the LACC received reports of allegations of corruption at the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-information Services (LISGIS).

LISGIS is an autonomous agency established by an Act enacted by the National Transitional Legislative Assembly (NTLA) and approved by the erstwhile Chairman of the National Transitional Government of Liberia (NTGL) on July 22, 2004

Following the reports, the commission immediately commenced investigations into these allegations.

In its findings, the commission reported that, Wilmot Smith, Lawrence George, and Dominic Paye, Deputy Director General for Information & Coordination, Deputy Director General for Administration, and Controller of LISGIS; acted negligently in the recruitment of both Avianet and Bluku Services Limited for the purpose of transportation and freight forwarding services to bring in 21,000 tablets and power banks and accessories to Liberia without adhering to the Public Procurement Laws of Liberia.

The commission added that the trio also "negligently failed to withhold taxes and remit same to GOL revenue account.

It added that Francis Wreh and Lawrence George in the discharge of their duties as Director General and Deputy Director General for Administration of LISGIS, knowingly and willfully expended the amount of US$30,720.00 of public funds (intended for census related activities) for the purchase of a second-hand generator without adhering to the PPCC Law of Liberia.

"That, Mr. Francis F. Wreh, Mr. Lawrence George, and Mr. Dominic Paye, in the discharge of their duties as Director General, Deputy Director General for Administration, Deputy Director General for Information and Coordination, and Comptroller of LISGIS, having knowingly and willfully authorized the withdrawing and expending of the cumulative amount of US$70,000.00 of the Census fund (intended for census related activities) and failing to fully account for some percentage of said amount violated the controlling Liberian laws".

Taking pay from census money

It stated that Mr. Francis F. Wreh, Mr. Lawrence George, Mr. Wilmot Smith, and Mr. Dominic Paye, in the discharge of their duties as Director General, Deputy Director General for Administration, Deputy Director General for Information and Coordination, and Comptroller of LISGIS, knowingly and willfully withdrawn and expanded the amounts of US$4,700; US$1,500, and US$2,640 (US$8,840.00) out of the Census account and paying to themselves and other staff extra compensation for performing tasks for which they were hired to do by Law, and for which they are being duly paid through monthly salary payment by the Government of Liberia.

The LACC furthered that, Mr. Francis F. Wreh, Mr. Lawrence George, and Mr. Dominic Paye, Germue Gbawoquiya, Emmentry Kpoeh, in the discharge of their duties as Director General, Deputy Director General for Administration, Deputy Director General for Information and Coordination, Comptroller, Deputy Census Coordinator of LISGIS, also knowingly and willfully withdrawn and expended the total sum of US$4,250.00 (as stipulated in count-9.1) out of the Census account for which they cannot justify and account for.

The LACC recommended the prosecution of the senior LISGIS officials listed above for the alleged acts committed.

According to the commission, those senior officials allegedly violated PART V of the PPCC Act titled Methods of Procurement with specific reference to Section 53 titled Request for Quotations and Section 54 titled Basic Procedures for Request for Quotations, Subchapter D of the Penal Code titled Theft and Related Offenses with specific reference to Section 15.56 (Misapplication of Entrusted Property), Subchapter F of the Penal Code Titled Economic Sabotage Section 15.81 (Misused of Public Money, Property or Record), Subchapter D of the Penal Code Titled Bribery and Intimidation with specific reference to Section 12.51 (Unlawful Rewarding of Public Servants), Section 12.52 (Unlawful Compensation for Assisting in Government Matters), Section 10.4 (Criminal Conspiracy) of the Penal Law of Liberia.

LWSC

In the same vein, the LACC launched a probe into reports of alleged financial improprieties at the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) early this year.

In the findings, the commission unearthed that Mr. Moseray Momoh, Deputy Director at the LWSC, "knowingly and willfully conspired with Officials of the Sesay Brothers Business Center Inc. in selling of assets (seven vehicles) of the GOL/LWSC as scraps for an amount of US$6,000.00 which he knew was not authorized and thereby converting the proceeds therefrom into their personal use".

The commission disclosed that Mohammed Konneh, Ayouba Sesay and Ansu Konneh in their capacities as Managers of Sesay Brothers Business Center Inc., knowingly and willfully conspired with Moseray Momoh, Deputy Managing Director for Administration of the LWSC, to "clandestinely purchase assets (seven vehicles) of the GOL/LWSC as scraps for an amount of US$6,000.00 which they knew was not authorized and thereby converting same for personal benefit and the benefit of his company".

It recommended that Mr. Moseray Momoh, Mohammed Konneh, Ayouba Sesay and Ansu Konneh be charged and prosecuted for allegedly violating Subchapter D of the Penal Code titled Theft and Related Offenses with specific reference to Section 15.51 (Theft of Property), Section 15.56 (Misapplication of Entrusted Property), Subchapter F Titled Economic Sabotage with specific reference to Section 15.81 (Misuse of public money, property, or record), and Section 10.4 (Criminal Conspiracy).

At the same time, the LACC recommended, that the Management of the LWSC put into place measures so as to ensure that cash collected by the implant tellers from the Eco Bank and the LBDI be deposited into the account of the LWSC on the same day or the next.

It also called on the management to ensure regular and timely reconciliation of all accounts as provided for in section 27(3) of the PFM Law in order to have these discrepancies curtailed or minimized.

Planned Parenthood Association of Liberia

The commission received reports of corruption and financial improprieties at Planned Parenthood Association of Liberia (PPAL) and immediately launched an investigation into the matter.

During the probe, the LACC established that Madam Miatta K.K. Cojolo, former Executive Director, Ernree Bee Neeplo, former Program Manager, Ernest Vobah, former Finance and Administrative Manager, William Gibson, former HR Officer and Peter Collins, Board Vice Chairperson, all of PPAL, in the discharge of their duties as officials of PPAL, "knowingly conspired in organizing PEWETA Security Firm, with shares distributed amongst themselves, and thus hiring the same outside the requirements provided for in the PPCC Act, and paying to themselves the total of US$96,875.00 over the period 2013 to 2018".

It stated that Madam Ernree Bee Neeplo , in the discharge of her duties as former Program Manager of PPAL, "knowingly used her position to influence the hiring of J&D Catering Service owned by her mother (Josephine Harris), without adhering to PPCC requirements, thus authorizing the disbursement of US$2,800.00 to Madam Harris; and as well as paying the amount of US$12,490.00 to her husband (Victor Neeplo) for the purchasing of ten (10) Laptops from Info Tech Fastrack, without adhering to requirements provided for in the PPCC Act".

According to the commission, Miatta K.K. Cojolo, former Executive Director, Ernree Bee Neeplo, former Program Manager, Ernest Vobah, former Finance and Administrative Manager, all of PPAL; in the discharge of their duties as officials of PPAL, also knowingly and purposely conspired in the withdrawal of US$38,800.00 from the BMZ project account under the pretext of setting up a Youth Center, and diverted same towards the purchase of a vehicle (White Ford Everest)' SUV with VIN:MNCLS4D10BW321364 in the name of PPAL; and for subsequently changing the title of said vehicle from the Institution (PPAL) to the personal property of Miatta K.K. Cojolo".

The commission recommended that those named should be charged and prosecuted for allegedly violating Subchapter F of the Penal Code Titled Economic Sabotage with specific reference to Section 15.82 (Theft and/or illegal disbursement and expenditure of public money), Section 10.4 (Criminal Conspiracy), Part V of the PPCC Act titled Methods of Procurement with specific reference to sections Section 65 paragraph one (1) (violation of procurement requirements), Section 53 titled Request for Quotations, Section 54 titled Basic Procedures for Request for Quotations, Subchapter E of the Penal Code titled Abuse of Office with specific reference to Section 12.72 titled Speculations and Wagering, Subchapter D of the Penal Code titled Theft and Related Offenses with specific reference to Section 15.56 (Misapplication of Entrusted Property), Section 15.70 (Forgery and Counterfeiting), Section 10.40 (Criminal Conspiracy), Subchapter F Titled Economic Sabotage with specific reference to 15.80 (e) Fraud on the internal revenue of Liberia, 15.82 Theft and/or illegal disbursement and expenditure of public money

"Ladies and Gentlemen of the press and our Foreign and Local Partners, the Liberia Anti-Corruption is submitting these investigative reports to the Ministry of Justice in keeping with section11.1 & 2 of the August 2008 Act creating the Commission.It is our hope therefore, that the Ministry of Justice will act speedily and swiftly to bring to justice those who the investigations have found culpable".

Meanwhile, the LACC has disclosed that it has completed Risk Assessments at the NATIONAL IDENTIFICATION REGISTRY and the NATIONAL WASH COMMISSION.

It disclosed that it has also concluded public engagement campaigns in various counties, including Nimba, Bong, Margibi, and Montserrado counties

The commission noted that on the prosecution front, it is also increasing the prosecution of several cases around the country, dealing with about 14 cases of corruption in Bong, Lofa, Grand Cape Mount, Grand Bassa and Montserrado counties respectively.

A plea for biting teeth

The commission is however calling for prosecutorial powers and the passage of enabling legislations to combat against corruption at all levels of the society.

The LACC wants a Specialize Court for Corruption, and the passage of legislations on Witness Protection, Whistleblower Act, Complete eradication of the Statute of limitation and an amendment to section 10.2 of the Code of Conduct to allow the LACC to be the sole repository of all Assets declared.

"Additionally, the Liberia Anti-corruption Commission will continue to work with sisterly countries within the ambit of existing legal frameworks for the repatriation of those wanting for acts of corruption in Liberia. There should be absolutely no save heaven for those who corrupt the system and flee to other countries for shelter".

The aged-old problem

The holistic fight against corruption has been an aged-old problem in Liberia.

The menace, which has been described as a "national cancer" continues to deny citizens their fair share of the country's wealth and resources.

High ranking government officials, who steal public resources, are only implicated in investigative reports, but never charged and sent to court for prosecution. Arresting and subsequently incarcerating and prosecuting to guarantee the restitution of public stolen funds have not come to fruition.

As a result of the entrenched culture of impunity, vast majority of public officials continue to amass wealth to the detriment of the struggling Liberian people-bulk of who live on less than US$1 a day.

These public officials regularly flaunt their wealth and riches before the eyes of the impoverished citizens by constructing duplexes and mansions, something which compelled less fortunate Liberians to line up at the offices and homes of many of these officials to beg for alms.

They continue to live a flamboyant and extravagant lifestyle as a result of their ill-gotten and questionable wealth.

The latest report from the LACC calling for the prosecution of the top government officials and others would be another charade if punitive measures are not taken to serve as deterrence to other would-be corrupt officials.

Already, many investigative reports on corruption involving key government officials have either been swept under the carpet or downplayed due to the closed proximity of those accused to the presidency.

The combat against corruption presently in Liberia is based on political reasons, differences or witch-hunt.

This continues to negatively contribute to the promotion of the culture of impunity in the post-conflict nation, which is old and rich in natural resources, but continues to go backward in terms of infrastructural and economic growth and development.

Liberia and its citizens will continue to be denied their just benefits if systemic public officials accused or engaged into acts of corruption and other financial improprieties are not holistically prosecuted in keeping with the laws of the land.

Liberians and other foreign partners are watching to see whether or not the latest investigative reports from the LACC will be treated like others which have been abandoned, downplayed or threw in the dustbin, or it is just another publicity stunt to make it appear that the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) led government of President George Manneh is flexing its muscles to combat against corruption, ahead of the 2023 general and presidential elections in the country.