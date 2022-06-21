Congo-Kinshasa/Sudan: Sudan Beats DR Congo 2-1 in Omdurman

18 June 2022
SudaNow (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Sudan beat DR Congo in Omdurman last, goals in either half from Waleed Bakhet and Mohamed Abdel Rahman gave Sudan the lead and a comfortable cushion against Les Leopards, who scored a late goal by Jonathan Bolingi.

The Sudanese broke the deadlock in the 16th minute after a strong start, Bakhet breaking into the box to slide the ball under the keeper off an assist from Abdel Rahman.

The home side controlled the tempo of the game and had more chances, but in vain as they went to the break a goal up.

In the second half, DR Congo came back stronger and forced the hosts to play on the backfoot. However, their biggest undoing was lack of a decisive pass in the final third.

With four minutes left, Sudan killed off the tie off a counter attack. Abdel Rahman broke away through the middle before playing Mozamil Mohamed on the right, the latter cutting back a pass to Rahman for the second goal.

Meanwhile the Boss of Dr Congo Hector Cuper was relieved because he lost a second consecutive match.

Read the original article on SudaNow.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SudaNow. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X