Sudan: The Tripartite Mechanism - We Are Working to Form a Government That Will Run Sudan's Affairs

Khartoum, June 20 (Sudan Now)- while the direct Sudanese dialogue is still suspended until further notice, the tripartite mechanism confirmed that its efforts are continuing in order to gather all parties in the country at the consultation table, and to form a government that will carry out the affairs of the country.

Mohamed Belaiche, Spokesman for the mechanism that includes the United Nations, the African Union and the East African Intergovernmental Authority on Development - IGAD, stressed that the dialogue should include all parties.

He also made it clear in statements issued yesterday , that the mechanism has not yet set a date for the next meetings, because it is waiting for strengthening communication between the "Freedom and Change - the Central Council" and the military component.

He stressed that work is underway to find a government that will manage the country's affairs, and to launch understandings between all parties. "We encourage the Sudanese parties' dialogue with each other," he said.

He also added, "Our concern at the moment is to find a government that drives the wheel of the state, because time is running out."

The tripartite mechanism launched on the eighth of last June an official round of direct dialogue between all the parties, in order to reach a solution that ends the political deadlock in the country, with the next round to be held on June 12, but it was later postponed indefinitely.