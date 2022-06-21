Sudan: Rawda Al-Hajj Awarded Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain Prize for Poetic Creativity

Khartoum June 20 (Sudan Now)- The poet Dr. Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Abdul-Aziz Saud Al-Babtain Foundation for Poetic Creativity, announced recently in the Kuwaiti capital, Kuwait, that the poet, Mrs. Rawda Al-Hajj, won the 20 thousand dollars award for the best poetry collection in the eighteenth session of the award in her poetry (there is Mattar Al-Kalam).

The award statement indicated that (The award received wide participation from various parts of the Arab world, as the number of participations reached more than 826 in the various branches of the award, where the number of posts in the category of best book in poetry criticism reached 56, and 124 in the category of best poetry, and the category of best poem scored 341 Participation, while the category of best youth poetry recorded 98 entries, while the number of participants in the category of best youth poem reached 207.).