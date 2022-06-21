Sudanese Economist - Professor Ali Al-Aqra

Khartoum — Prof Ali Al-Aqra is considered one of the first Sudanese economists with international expertise in this field, because of what he introduced during his scientific career both internally and externally, which qualified him to be one of the most outstanding experts in the field of economics.

To shed light on the achievements of this paramount scholar, Sudanow met the author and documenter, Professor Othman Al-Jizouli, who said: Professor Ali Al-Aqra born on January 1, 1941 in Wad Medani,) Professor Emeritus of International Economic Integration at Fukuoka University, Japan.

He received an invitation to join Fukuoka University in 1988 while working as a visiting professor at the International University in Japan (1984-6), on a vacation from the University of Leeds (United Kingdom), which he joined in 1971. He left Sudan in 1964 for England, where he became Permanent Resident, and in 1977 he obtained British citizenship. He married Diana Latham Mollet (October 20, 1979) and had a son, Mark Stephen, and a daughter, Frances Hannah.

Ali received his primary education in Sudan. In 1959, he obtained his first cohort certificate at Sudan School (awarded by University of Cambridge, UK, in cooperation with Sudan Examinations Board).

In 1961, he sat for intermediate exams (equivalent to British upper levels) at University of Khartoum and earned awarded in all subjects including (economics/mathematics, geography, social anthropology).

In 1964, he obtained a BA with honours from University of Khartoum, and tested externally from UK universities, including: Cambridge, Oxford and the London School of Economics and Political Science.

He joined University of Leeds in United Kingdom to complete his postgraduate studies, and in 1967 obtained a master's degree in economics with distinction. After he became a lecturer of economics at the University of Khartoum in 1967, he returned to the University of Leeds in 1968 again to obtain a doctorate degree under the supervision of Professor Arthur Joseph Brown, but the university appointed him as a lecturer in 1971 before he finished his thesis.

In 2000, he received his Ph.D. from the same university for his thesis titled: Theoretical and Policy Aspects of Protection and International Economic Cooperation.

In 2001, he received his postgraduate doctoral degree from Kyushu University, Japan, for his book: (Regional Integration: Experience, Theory and Measurement) and his general academic record.

Professor Ali Al-Aqra' began his academic career in 1964 when the University of Khartoum appointed him as Assistant Professor of Economics at the Faculty of Economic and Social Studies.

Promoted to Lecturer in Economics in 1967.

In 1971, he became a lecturer in economics at the University Of Leeds School Of Economics, which later became the University of Leeds Business School.

He later joined Fukuoka University in Japan and served as Professor of International and European/American Economics at the College of Commerce, a position he held until his retirement on March 31, 2011, becoming Professor Emeritus of International Economic Integration, in recognition of his academic contributions.

Ali has worked as a visiting professor several times, including:

Visiting Professor of European Community Economics at York University (UK) during 1980-81.

Visiting Professor of International Economics, Middle Eastern Studies and Western European Integration at the Graduate School of International Relations, International University of Japan, during 1984-86

Visiting Professor of European Economic Community at Fudan University, Shanghai in February - March 1985

Visiting Professor of Economics at Vanderbilt University (Nashville TN, USA) 1997-98

He also worked as Assistant Professor for European Union Studies with Kyushu National University, Senan Gakuen University, Kyushu Sangyu University in Fukuoka, Japan, and others several times during 1989-2000, and taught several extensive graduate courses at the World Bank-sponsored Japan Institute for International Development in Tokyo. , Japan in 1986, and Chulalongkorn University, in Bangkok, Thailand in 2010.