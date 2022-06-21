Kenya: Sonko to Appeal IEBC Tribunal's Decision to Throw Out Bid for Mombasa Governor's Seat

Nairobi — Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko is expected back in court Tuesday to appeal the decision of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Disputes Tribunal to throw out his bid to vie for Mombasa gubernatorial seat.

In a ruling delivered on Monday, the tribunal chaired by IEBC commissioner Justus Nyang'aya, upheld the decision of the Mombasa County Returning Officer who had rejected Sonko's clearance on account that he failed to submit his original University academic degree certificate which is in breach of the Constitution.

Nyang'aya said as provided for in Section 22 (1) (b) one must submit a degree certificate which is a requirement that bounds all aspirants, and the aspirant was under obligation to present it.

He noted that certification by an advocate is not allowed even though he used the same document for clearance in the 2017 poll.

Sonko, in his complaint, had argued that it was wrong for the returning officer to disqualify him despite a pending appeal before the Supreme Court on his impeachment.

The Wiper Party was given 72 hours to nominate another candidate for the Mombasa seat and present his papers before the county returning officer in compliance with election regulations by the Commission.