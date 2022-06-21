Zimbabwe: Businessman Loses U.S.$43 000 in Suspicious Circumstances

Police in Harare are investigating a suspicious armed robbery case in which a man is alleging that he lost US$43 000 to robbers after boarding an unregistered Honda Fit in Braeside on his way to the city centre.

According to a report made, the man, who is in the business of buying goods from China on behalf of clients, boarded the Honda Fit at the same time with four suspects who later robbed him in the Msasa area.

Police have since launched intensive investigations into the case as they believe that the circumstances are suspicious.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner confirmed the incident.

"Police in Harare are investigating a suspicious robbery case which occurred on June 16, 2022 at corner Robert Mugabe and Samora Machel roads," he said.

"The complainant, who is in the business of buying goods from China on behalf of clients, boarded an unregistered blue Honda Fit in Braeside, at the same time with four suspects who purported to be going to the CBD.

"Along the way, the suspects together with the driver allegedly attacked the complainant before stealing US$43 000."

Meanwhile, police are also investigating a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred at a wholesale shop in Shamva on June 16 at around 2am.

Police said unknown suspects broke into the shop and blasted two cash safes using explosives before stealing US$30 146, R6 500 and $19 000 cash.

In, Mashava, police are investigating another case of armed robbery which occurred at around 6pm along Masvingo-Mbalabala Road near Great Zimbabwe campus turn-off.

Five robbers attacked a motorist and stole a white Toyota Vigo twin cab vehicle (AEK 3890), a desktop computer, printer, as well as US$300 and $3 000 cash.

The motorist had offered the suspects a lift from Zvishavane.

The suspects also stole two bags containing a variety of clothing from two other passengers on board. Anyone with information should contact any nearest police station.