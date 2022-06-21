Zimbabwe: Katai Back in Action

TEAM Zimbabwe's coach at the ongoing 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Masi Takaedza says competing at this level is a good experience for the swimmers as they face high and tough competition.

Takaedza made the remarks after Donata Katai's first event, the 100m backstroke, that took place on Sunday.

Katai could not go beyond the heats when she finished on position 10 in her heat in 1minute 04.80seconds and was placed number 33 out of 43 swimmers from the five heats.

Takaedza said although Katai missed her personal best, she did well taking into account the level of competition at the championships.

"Donata swam very well. She narrowly missed her PB, (but) 1.04 is still a good time.

"Level of competition is very high and tough. It's a very good experience for our swimmers," said Takaedza.

Katai is back in action today when she competes in the 50m backstroke. It's her last event at the championships.

"She needs to stay focused and focus on achieving set goals," said Takaedza.

The other members of the team are Denilson Cyprianos, Liam Davis and Nomvula Mjimba.

However, Cyprianos, who was set to compete in the men's 100m backstroke and 200m backstroke events, pulled out of the competition due to an injury.

Takaedza confirmed the unfortunate development which leaves Zimbabwe with only three swimmers competing in Budapest.

"Unfortunately, Denilson got injured and is now out of the competition. He has a pulled muscle," said Takaedza.

Davis was expected to join the rest of the team late yesterday. He is up for the men's 200m breaststroke event tomorrow.

Mjimba will also have her first event tomorrow when she competes in the 100m freestyle. She will then participate in the 50m freestyle on Friday.

The United States-based swimmer joined the team over the weekend.

The World Championships are featuring swimming, diving, water polo, open water and artistic swimming.