Zimbabwe: Chegutu Pirates, Eagles Share Spoils

CHEGUTU Pirates managed to hold championship-chasing Golden Eagles in the ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League after they settled for a 1-1 draw at Chakari on Saturday.

"Musha", as Chegutu Pirates are known by their fans, have a record of getting the better of the so-called favourites and Golden Eagles were not left out as they had taken an early lead which was cancelled out by Tawanda Mutopa in the 50th minute.

"Gondo Harishaye" took the lead in the 24th minute after Chegutu Pirates goalkeeper Madhla Hove fluffed a not so dangerous cross into his own net.

The home side had also missed a penalty in the second minute through Simbarashe Domingo but it was Mutopa who made sure they remain with a point at home.

Golden Eagles, who are under the guidance of former Warriors striker Gilbert Mushangazhike, are now five points behind leaders Herentals Under-20 who have played a game more and managed a 2-1 win at Cam and Motor.

Richard Chunga, the Pirates coach, said he was not impressed by the point as they could have done better after controlling the better part of the game.

"It was a good game and I am happy for the players as they fought hard for the point. The game was well balanced and with a bit of lucky, we could have won had we not missed a penalty in the first half.

"I hope this will take us far as we are looking forward to finish at a respectable position," said Chunga.

Another title-chasing side Simba Bhora maintained their winning streak as they dismissed Ngezi Under-19 1-0.

Dean Chunga scored the solitary goal towards the end of the match as youthful Clifton Kadurira's side were going for a share of spoils.

In the Southern Region, log leaders Hwange suffered their first defeat of the season when they fell 1-0 to second-placed Arenel at White City on Saturday.

Northern Region Division One Results

Golden Valley 1, CUMA Academy 0; Chegutu Pirates 1, Golden Eagles 1; PAM United 2, Harare City Cubs 1; Trojan Stars 1, Karoi United 0; Cam and Motor 1, Herentals U-20 2; Simba Bhora 1, Ngezi Under-19 0; Black Mambas 2, Banket United 0; Come Again 1, Commando Bullets 1.

Southern Region Results

Mainline 0, ZPC Hwange 0; Zim Saints 0, Bosso 90 5; Casmyn 0, Mountain Climbers 1; Ratanang 1, Mosi Rovers 2; CIWU 2, indlovu Iyanyathela 2; Talen Vision 2, Emakhandeni Pirates 0; Arenel 1, Hwange 0; Binga Pirates 2, Ajax Hotspurs 1; Indosakusa 0, Quality Foods 3.