Zimbabwe: Ccc MPs Bail Ruling Set for Tomorrow

The ruling on the bail application of CCC legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole, who allegedly mobilised their party supporters and caused violence that recently rocked Nyatsime in Beatrice following the murder of Moreblessing Ali, is likely to be given by Deputy Chief Magistrate Mr Gibson Mandaza tomorrow.

Sikhala of Zengeza West constituency and Sithole of Chitungwiza North constituency are charged with incitement to commit public violence.

Sikhala allegedly posted a video inciting violence, while Sithole stands accused of providing vehicles that transported people from Epworth and Chitungwiza to engage in violent activities in Nyatsime.

The two completed arguing their application yesterday, with Mr Mandaza remanding them in custody to tomorrow for his bail ruling. Yesterday, Sikhala and Sithole claimed in court that prison correctional officers wanted to punish them by taking them to court in leg shackles.

They made the assertions through their lawyers Mr Alec Muchadehama and Mr Jeremiah Bamu, when the court session opened for their bail application.

The State led by Mr Michael Reza asked for a brief adjournment to allow him to engage prison officers and find out what was happening and why.

"I have engaged the senior officers from the Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services over why they came in leg irons," he said. "I was told that they were not locating the keys.

"I wish to apologise on behalf of ZPCS and the State and I wish to apologise to my colleagues (lawyers) for the oversight. This will never happen again."

Sikhala and Sithole accepted the apology.

In their bail application, the two denied posting the video and hiring trucks to travel to Nyatsime to cause violence.

They described the State case as weak, saying there was no link been themselves and the violence that occurred.

Sikhala and Sithole suggested that they pay $30 000 as bail coupled with other conditions that the court may deem fit.

The State opposed granting of their bail, saying they were likely to abscond.

Sikhala was said to have attempted to flee by scaling over the precast wall, which saw him injuring himself in the process.

The State also said Sikhala was a repeat offender who went on to commit another offence while on bail on a matter he allegedly committed in 2020.

Sikhala was ordered by the High Court not to post videos or address people virtually or on WhatsApp groups using gestures that incite violence.