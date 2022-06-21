Ghana: 12 C'nities Vie for 'Mtn Ashantifest Community Soccer'honours

Twelve community teams have been selected to take part in this year's MTN Ashantifest celebration for the people of the Ashanti region.

Nii Adotey Mingle, General Manager of Northern Business District of MTN disclosed this at a virtual launch of the event aimed at rewarding and engaging customers within and around the Ashanti region for their continuous support to the company.

Teams will come from communities including Tech, Abrepo, Asokore Mampong, Fante New Town, Dichemso, Kotei Deduako, Bantama, Asafo, Suame, Asokwa, Tafo, Aboabo to vie for the winning prize of Gh¢ 20,000 plus trophy, medals and airtime.

Second placed team will take home GH¢10,000, third place GH¢5,000 and fourth place GH¢2,000.

In addition to the cash rewards, the top four teams will all receive trophies, medals, airtime with jerseys and an amount of Gh¢1,000 as appearance fees for all participating teams.

Special awards would also go the Best Player, Goal King, Best Goalkeeper and the Fairplay team.

Explaining the format for the competition, Mr Mingle said the first day of the competition -June 22 will have two groups at the Bantama AstroTurf from 8am to 8pm with another set also stationed at the Ahinsan AstroTurf from 2pm to 10pm.

Following that, he said, would be two semifinal matches to be played from 8am to 12pm at Bantama and a third place match to be played at 3pm at Bantama the same day -June 23.

The finals will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as a curtain raiser to the MTN FA Cup finals on Sunday June 26, at 11am.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Mingle said the football aspect - the second edition - was part of activities to mark the 12th Ashanti fest celebration which MTN has created over the past 12 years and have positively impacted several communities.

"Ashanti-fest is a month-long regional festival created by MTN for the people of Asanteman to appreciate Asanteman for its loyalty to the brand and MTN business. Over the years; Ashanti-fest has come to successfully complement the festivals we have in Ashanti region that showcase the rich culture and customs of the region."

He said key highlights of the month-long celebrations will be the Community Soccer (MTN Ashanti fest Cup), MTN FA Cup Final, courtesy calls on the Ashanti Regional Minister and the Mayor of Kumasi, a community forum, Media Editors forum, Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Fair and Y'ello Care Staff Volunteer programme.

The MTN FA Cup final will be between Accra Hearts of Oak and Bechem United will also come off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium from 4pm.