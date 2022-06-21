Ghana: Reflect Jesus' Teachings On Caring for Marginalised - Dr Nkrumah-Mills

Takoradi — President of Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, Dr John Nkrumah-Mills, has admonished Methodist health workers to reflect on Jesus's teachings on caring for the marginalised in society.

He added that, they should have compassion while they cared for the sick, poor and the underprivileged, stressing "be professionals with a new brand which mirrors the Methodist flavour of caring."

Dr Nkrumah-Mills gave the admonition at the 5th Annual Methodist health professionals conference held in Takoradi in the Western Region,on Friday, on the theme 'The Methodist health professional's commitment: The work I do in my Father's name testifies about Jesus.'

Dr Nkrumah -Mills noted that, society blamed health workers for bad attitudes, but said the problem was rather,with the mind and the attitude of Ghanaians generally, "because bad attitude is shown everywhere."

He contended "The health training institutions don't teach bad attitude, sometimes it feels you may be well trained, but, the attitude is not too good,and that is what's this conference is about and it is within the Methodist church. You are living the disciples' life. This is the health worker's attitude."

The surgeon indicated that exhibiting the Methodistflavour meant thatthe health professional, including the cleaner, pharmacist, laboratory, kitchen, security or doctor, needed to showmercy and Christian fellowship, shaping the life of people as Jesus Christdid throughout his ministry.

Dr Nkrumah- Mills testified that "The followers of Jesus were first called Christians at Antioch. They didn't go and put up a banner, but, because of their behaviour, they were called Christians. The Methodist Church wants us in the health service to have a particular brand."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It's about our attitudes towards the marginalised, it's like Jesus caring for the sick, the needy,the underprivileged widows, poor, the abused and vulnerable and those who are the lost and striving for justice. Being a religious is a good act.But, salvation is what happens to you and your hearts, your relationship with God through Jesus Christ," he added.

He prayed that the health workers would do justice everywhere with integrity, be disciples of Methodist Church and like Jesus, care for the sick, feeding the poor and also be responsible to our patients, saying"your commitment is that I do in my father's name and testifies about Jesus.

The Director General, Social Services at the Methodist Church Ghana, DrKen Sagoe, noted that historically, Christians created institutions to meet human needs and that the church works modeled Christin meeting theneeds of the vulnerable, the needy and the oppressed.

He stressed " For the Wesleys, works including faith were essential to Christian living caring for the needy for prisoners, for widows and orphans and they were positive influences in prison reforms, humane treatment, adequate food, clothing and medical treatment, and, so we are exhorted to work to improve the lives of others as John Wesley said, make all you can, save all you can, and give all you can."