Ghana: Airport Police Investigates Death of Passenger From U.S.

20 June 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has confirmed the death of a middle-aged male passenger who arrived from the United States, on June 17, 2022.

The news which made rounds on several social media platforms accused officials at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) of being negligent leading to the man's death.

According to a statement issued by the GACL, the deceased arrived at the KIA around 10:20 a.m. on board a United Airlines from Dulles International Airport, Washington, in the company of relations.

"The passenger was reported to have complained of tiredness and had difficulty in breathing. He was subsequently offered a wheelchair by the ground handler.

The passenger became unconscious at the arrival hall and received medical attention, but was unresponsive. He was conveyed to the Airport Clinic for attention and he subsequently passed on," the statement said.

In line with laid down protocols, the GACL said, the Airport Police Station was immediately informed of the incidence and investigations had since begun.

It further expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

