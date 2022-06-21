Zimbabwe: Mental Health Intervention Launched At Tongogara Refugee Camp

International medical humanitarian organisation, Médecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), has launched a mental health intervention at Tongogara Refugee Camp (TRC) in Chipinge in a bid to control stress that emanate from conflicts, social unrest and wars that affect the mental and well-being of refugees.

The MSF intervention focuses on strengthening the refugees' coping mechanisms and natural resilience at the individual, family and community level.

Tongogara Refugee Camp is a place that has become home to nearly 15 000 refugees and many of them fled war, conflict and unrest across the Great Lakes and Horn of Africa.

Most of them come from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia, Mozambique, Ethiopia, and Eritrea.

Research shows that most refugees have faced many traumatic events whilst in their home countries due to war and conflict and the distress emanating from these events and other stress factors affect their mental well-being.

MSF Mental Health Activity Manager at Tongogara Refugee Camp, Mrs Janet Mukurumbira, said their assessment revealed that despite basic services such as education, food, water and healthcare in the camp, mental health support remained a priority as they were still grappling with past traumatic events caused by war and conflict.

"The people living in this camp were exposed to different kinds of trauma," she said. "Fleeing war zones, separating from family, grief, human rights violations, and other stress factors they find in their countries of origin translate into psychological pressures that might affect their overall mental well-being.

"In addition, prolonged stay in the camp makes many worried and anxious about their future. Life in the camp rarely gives them hope for the future, as chances of resettlement to other countries are limited for various reasons."

Mrs Mukurumbira said integration into society required process and needed more livelihood programmes.

As a result, most refugees have stayed longer in the camp and feel idle, which causes distress and a feeling of hopelessness for some.

MSF is working on the construction of a one-stop centre that will provide psycho-social and recreational activities for the people living in the camp.

Government is also committed to increasing prevention, treatment and rehabilitation services for mental health patients.

Mental health disorders are one of the top five causes of the high disease burden in Zimbabwe.

It is estimated that 60 percent of the mental health cases in the country are due to substance abuse.

UNICEF recently revealed that two thirds of children in Zimbabwe have experienced violent discipline and are vulnerable to mental health challenges. Their research also shows that Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown measures have exacerbated protection risks among children and adolescents, contributing to increased mental health challenges.