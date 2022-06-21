Ghana: Accra Five Stars, Accra Athletic, Rence Record Wins ... in Garfa Div.2 Middle League

Accra Five Stars FC beat New Town Youth 2-1 on the opening day of the 2021/22 Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) Division 2 Middle League game played at the Accra Sports Stadium, yesterday.

Two brilliant strikes in the 47th and 67th minutes of the game by Bossie Amponsah and Eugene Amoah 'dwarfed' a 69th minute penalty converted by Bernard Coffie to seal the win.

The Zone four winners Accra Five Stars FC have been drawn in group A alongside New Town Youth, Rence FC and Best XI FC to battle for a final slot against the group B winner on July 10 at the Accra Sports Stadium for qualification to the Division One League (DOL).

After a goalless first half, the Accra Five Stars FC emerged the better side in the opening exchanges.

Amponsah found the back of the net from behind the box after beating his markers to hit a right shot at goal.

Striker Amoah sent supporters into spontaneous celebrations when he caught Duncan Kesse Ntori off guard from about 35 yards to double the score.

But New Town Youth reduced the deficit when Coffie fired from the spot after a hand ball incident in the box.

Accra Five Stars FC would next play Best XI FC who lost their opener 1-0 to Tema based Rences.

Skipper Blessing Boafo scored the only goal for Rences FC with a 17th minute solo effort.

With his electrifying pace, Blessing Boafo went past his marker to slot past goalie Dickson Boateng to give Rences the winner.

Another Tema side, Accra Athletic narrowly beat Validus 1-0 in the last game of the day.

Daniel Addo scored the only goal in the 88th minute for Coach Tony Lokko's side.

It was a game masterminded by two Ghana internationals - Coach Tony Lokko for Accra Athletic and Charles Allotey for Validus.