South Africa: Africa Determined to Eradicate Poverty, Build Shared Prosperity

Public Service and Administration Deputy Minister, Dr Chana Pilane-Majake, says Africa is determined to eradicate poverty and build shared prosperity through social and economic transformation of the continent.

"The African Continental Free Trade Agreement is an ambitious trade pact to form the world's largest free trade area by connecting almost 1.3 billion people across 54 African countries," Pilane-Majake said.

Speaking at the launch of Africa Public Service Week in Limpopo on Monday, Pilane-Majake said the African Union's emphasis on accelerating human capital development on the continent is "certainly not misplaced".

This year's Africa Public Service Week is held under the theme, "Building resilience in nutrition and food security on the African continent: Accelerated human capital, social and economic development".

"Human capital development is a determined effort to grow the knowledge, skills and capabilities of all the citizens in society," Pilane-Majake said.

Pilane-Majake said these efforts have a potential to bring about wider societal benefits through social and economic development, leading to increased productivity both in the private and public sector.

"Africa Agenda 2063 is a strategic framework with seven aspirations, each with its own set of goals which, if achieved, will move Africa closer to attaining its vision of a prosperous Africa by the year 2063," Pilane-Majake said.

Pilane-Majake said the seven aspirations reflect the desire for shared prosperity and well-being, for unity and integration, for a continent of free citizens and expanded horizons, where the full potential of women and youth are realised and with freedom from fear, disease and want.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is a well-established fact that poorly nourished societies struggle to build human capital, whereas human capital development thrives in well-nourished societies.

"Food security is therefore essential to Africa's human capital development and securing the resultant benefits of social and economic growth and development. Food security in Africa must be prioritized," the Deputy Minister said.

Pilane-Majake urge all South Africans, including the country's 1.2 million public servants, to stand in solidarity with the rest of the continent as agriculture and agro-food systems are strengthened.

"We must stand in solidarity with the rest of the continent of Africa in building social protection mechanisms, accelerating human social and economic development being mindful of our own operational challenges in South Africa," Pilane-Majake said.

Commemoration of Africa Public Service Day will be a week-long programme with key sub-themes. These will be implemented in the form of interactive dialogues between public servants, academics and civil society.