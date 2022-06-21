Ghana: Graphic Donates Gh¢ 30,000 Food Items to National Chief Imam

The Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) as part of its father's day celebrations donated assorted items to the National Chief Imam, Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, at his residence at Fadama in Accra on Sunday.

Led by the Managing Director, Mr Ato Afful, the Editor of the Mirror newspaper, Mrs Doreen Hammond and other members of the Group, the items donated and valued at an esteemed cost of GH¢30,000 included 20 bags of rice and boxes of spaghetti.

Mrs Doreen briefing the media explained that the decision by the Communication Group to donate the assorted items to the Chief Imam was due to his exploits over the past years, as he had proved himself to be a transformational leader politically and religiously.

"We decided to present the items to his eminence because we have observed his exploits over the past and he has proved himself to be a transformational leader politically and religiously as he has promoted peace," Mrs Hammond said.

According to her, there were many Fathers out there who were playing tremendous roles in the development of their children, and therefore it was not fair to judge all fathers based on the fact that some were not playing their roles as it amounted to stereotype.

She, therefore, used the opportunity to urge all fathers to keep up with their good work, whilst advising those who were not effectively playing their role to step up and take responsibilities as their actions had an effect on society which included social vices and teenage pregnancy.

The MD of the GCGL, Mr Afful said it was a privilege to be alive at the time when the Chief Imam was living considering his contributions to the country, West African Sub-Region, Africa and the world and therefore pledged his outfits continued support for whatever projects he embarks on.

Receiving the items, the National Chief Imam, commended the GCGL for the kind gesture and hoped that it would serve as a source of inspiration for other organisations to emulate.

He prayed for the improvement of peace the country had enjoyed over the past years which was a driving force to development, as well as an enhancement of the relationship that existed between Muslims and Christians.

"I pray in the name of Allah for the improvement of the peace that we have in the country and also an enhanced relationship between Muslims and Christians," Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu said.