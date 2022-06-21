Ghana: Asoka GH, Florence Mensah Crowned New Champions ... At K-Balm Armwrestling Championships

The Ghana Arnwrestling Federation (GAF)on Friday held the 2022 National Armwrestling Championship in Accra to select and prepare pullers for the upcoming Africa and World Armwrestling Championship slated for Nigeria and Turkey, respectively.

The K-Balm Ointment sponsored event was under the auspices of the GAF and was touted as the best armwrestling event in Africa.

Egyptian Youssef Nasr, Referees Panel member of the World Armwrestling Federation commended GAF, having developed the sport at all levels.

Former champion Derrick Adu-Kwakye, aka Asoka GH, reclaimed the men's heavyweight title after overpowering Saoud Fawaz and Isaac Antwi Boasiako.

Florence Mensah of the Ghana Police Service also became the new female heavyweight champion as she dethroned Grace Mintah, Afia Kumah, Rashida Abass and many others.

In the Female Juniors category, the gold medal went to Blessed Nunoo followed byPerpetual Nunoo with silver and Eugenia Ntow with bronze.

Helena Robertson grabbed the top honours in the female lightweight division with Grace Commey and Mary Quaye winning silver and bronze, respectively.

The male light middleweight division was won by Aziz Wahab and followed byWisdom Abromekyi and David Arafat in the first and second runner-up positions while the men middleweight event had Edward Asamoah, Issah Kouyah and Prince Affum occupy the top three positions.

GAF President, Mr Charles Osei Asibey commended the pullers fortheirhigh sense of professionalism and urged those that failed to make the cut to keep working hard.

"For those that excelled, i want to congratulate you and at the same time warnyou that being the champion comes with so many challenges because the other pullers are eyeing your crowns. This should be a period to work harder," he added.

He said with this event cleared, GAF will be focused on event that will lead to the formation of a formidable team that can win honours for Ghana at the Africa Games 2023 to be hosted in Ghana.

Mr Asibey thanked the hardworking team of referees panel, coaches, board members and individuals like Mr Kofi Addo-Agyekum, Mr. Edwin Amankwah, Mr. Jesse Agyepong, Alhaji Sumaila, DCOP Lydia Donlor, Godson Kwame Asem and others for the exceptional effort in pulling off the event.

The 2022 K-Balm Ointment National Armwrestling Championship was supported by Perceprion Management International, Kofikrom Pharmacy Limited, X Mineral Water, Yomi Yogurt, HD+, Happy FM, ETV, Twellium Industries, Woezor TV, Blynxlivegh, Legaci101 and United Media Consult.