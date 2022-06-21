Ghana: Black Starlets Face Young Stallions Today ... in Wafu Zone B Semis

Ghana's Black Starlets will today battle the Young Stallions of Burkina Faso in a semi-final match of the ongoing WAFU U-17 qualifiers at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Ghana produced a stunning performance to beat Togo 3-0 at the same venue last Friday, a win the Starlets needed to book their ticket to the next round after they succumbed to a 4-2 defeat to Nigeria in the first Group A game.

The latter also rallied from two goals down to beat Cote d'Ivoire 4-2 on Saturday in the final Group B game.

By the victory, the Burkinabes become the only side to win all three games to top Group B with nine points, having defeated Niger 2-1 in the opening match, managed the same score against Benin in their second group game and saw off the Ivorians 4-2 in the last group game.

The Burkinabes have given a good account of themselves and that clash puts Ghana's in a very tight spot if they are to end the unbeaten run of the Young Stallions.

Already tipped as tournament's favourites, Burkina Faso will be motivated to add Ghana to their victims and book a place in the final.

This will surely put Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin and his charges under some amount of pressure but they must have the character to deliver on such intimidating circumstances.

The game is set for a 7pm local time kick off whilst the other semi-final clash between Group A leaders Nigeria and Cote d'Ivoire is set for 4pm at the same venue.

The winners of the semi-final will play in the final and also secure a spot at the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations which will take place in Algeria next year.