Ghana: We're Committed to Developing Ghana, Energy Sector - Dr Oteng-Gyasi

Tropical Cable and Conductor Limited (TCCL) is committed to impacting Ghana positively by continuously investing in new ideas and new products that will be at the cutting edge of the industry, Executive Chairman of TCCL, Dr Tony Oteng-Gyasi, has said.

"We are convinced that this is the only route to entering into new markets all over the world. I remain committed to the dream that led to the development of the company which was to set up a Ghanaian industrial giant, capable to supplying the entire world and which will outlive me and will remain as my contribution to the development of Ghana," he said ahead of the 25th Anniversary celebration of the company.

Themed, "25 Years of Impacting Ghana: New Ideas, New Products, New Markets", the anniversary celebration to be held at the company's premises in Tema on Wednesday would be graced by the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, AlhajiDrMahamaduBawumia; the Minister of Energy, DrMatthew OpokuPrempeh; the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Michael OkyereBaafi, traditional rulers and various captains of industry.

In view of the vision of the company to become a leading cable manufacturer in Ghana and West Africa, the Executive Chairman said the company has "put together a world class management team to lead our highly competent staff to carry our dream and legacy forward."

Dr Oteng-Gyasi said TCCL was proud of and grateful for its remarkable success as a key partner in the energy transmission and distribution sectors across Africa.

"From 1997 to date, Tropical Cable and Conductor Limited has made impressive progress to become an African industrial giant, manufacturing world class quality electrical cables and conductors for local and international markets. Over the years, we have used the best human and material resources for the profitable manufacturing and marketing of excellent quality cables and conductors. We are very proud to be a valued partner in the energy transmission and distribution sector across Africa, with a preeminent position in West Africa," DrOteng-Gyasi said.

"As the number one electrical cable and conductor manufacturer in Ghana, quality is at the heart of our operations. We have operated with the ISO 9001 Quality management system standard since May 2004. Regular surveillance audits ensure that the system is continually improved and is in conformity with the requirements of the latest edition of the Standard," he added.

TCCL established in 1997 is a world class Ghanaian company which has over the years grown its production capacity to handle over 8,000 tonnes of Aluminum, Copper and PVC annually.